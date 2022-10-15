My focus is completely on 'Bagheera': Sriimurali

By Express News Service

Sriimurali is completely in work mode, and his entire focus is on his next, Bagheera. This is yet another much-anticipated multilingual project that is backed by Hombale Films, known for KGF and Kantara. The action commercial entertainer, directed by Dr. Suri of Lucky fame, is written by Prashanth Neel, who made his directorial debut with the Sriimurali-starrer Ugramm.

Bagheera will have Sriimurali playing a rugged cop and the first look poster came with the tagline, ‘When society becomes a jungle.’ The entire team is in Mangaluru for the next leg of the shooting schedule, which began early this week.

Speaking from the sets, Sriimurali said that his entire focus is on Bagheera. “25 per cent of the shoot is complete, and we still have a long way to go. Post the Mangaluru schedule, we will take a short break before returning to non-stop shooting at Goa from October 29.”

Sriimurali is completely in work mode, and his entire focus is on his next, Bagheera. This is yet another much-anticipated multilingual project that is backed by Hombale Films, known for KGF and Kantara. The action commercial entertainer, directed by Dr. Suri of Lucky fame, is written by Prashanth Neel, who made his directorial debut with the Sriimurali-starrer Ugramm. Bagheera will have Sriimurali playing a rugged cop and the first look poster came with the tagline, ‘When society becomes a jungle.’ The entire team is in Mangaluru for the next leg of the shooting schedule, which began early this week. Speaking from the sets, Sriimurali said that his entire focus is on Bagheera. “25 per cent of the shoot is complete, and we still have a long way to go. Post the Mangaluru schedule, we will take a short break before returning to non-stop shooting at Goa from October 29.”