'Kantara' took me back to my roots, says Shilpa Shetty

Published: 18th October 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is the latest to shower praise on director Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kannada film 'Kantara', said that the film took her back to her roots.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty, whose mother tongue is Kannada, wrote: "Appreciation post for 'Kantara'. Watched the film in the theatre...Oh My God! What a narrative, emotion, vibe and world."

"Had goosebumps during the climax! The power of cinema transports the watcher into this world. A world I belong to! Really took me back to my roots."

"Without any bias, this one's a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of story telling, performances, heart, faith and direction. Whoa!!"

"Rishab Shetty - hats off to your conviction and versatility. You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too. Enjoy the success."

A series of celebrities cutting across south Indian film industries have been lauding the film. Only recently, actress Anushka Shetty had said: "Watched 'Kantara'.. Totally totally loved it. Congratulations to each and every actor, producer, technicians.

"Team 'Kantara', you all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience. Rishab Shetty you were amazing. Please watch the movie in the theatres. Don't miss it!"

A couple of days before, Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas had lauded the film.

Dhanush had said: "'Kantara'... Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Prabhas, for his part, had said: "Watched 'Kantara' for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"

The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, 'Kantara' has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

