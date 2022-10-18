Puneeth Rajkumar wanted to take Gandhada Gudi to international stage: Music director Loknath

A Sharadhaa By

Music director Ajaneesh B Loknath is on a success spree with his work in Vikrant Rona, Guru Shishyaru, and Kantara making all the right noises. However, Ajaneesh considers his next to be one of his most special works. Gandhada Gudi, Ajaneesh’s first collaboration with Puneeth Rajkumar, is a docu-drama directed by wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha, and is slated for a theatrical release on October 28. This is Ajaneesh’s first docu-drama, and he shares that equal importance has been given to music.

The composer has scored four songs for Gandhada Gudi. “We have recreated the Gandhadha Gudi song (Navahaduva Nudiye) from yesteryear’s classic Dr Rajkumar film released in 1973. There are a few bits, hummed by Appu himself, while making Gandhada Gudi, and the audience can hear this song in his voice,” says Ajaneesh, adding, “Initially, when I had spoken to Appu, we had only one song, and the background score. But in the process of our collaboration, the director felt that we can add a few more tracks.”

According to Ajaneesh, the film, which explores the forests from across Karnataka, and also speaks about various cultures, is blended with folk tunes from various countries. Recalling his last interaction with Puneeth just a day before the demise of the actor, Ajaneesh says, “We were planning to release the teaser on November 1 last year. He appreciated my work, and discussed his intention of taking Gandhada Gudi to the international stage. His voice still remains fresh in my ears,” he says.

Even though Gandhada Gudi is the first time Ajaneesh has composed for a Puneeth film, the latter has sung a few songs for the former. “Appu, as a singer too, was a natural like his father, Dr. Rajkumar.” Ajaneesh reveals that it was tough to work on the background score for Gandhada Gudi with the knowledge that Puneeth was no more. “The fact that Appu is no more was something that deeply affected me while working on the score. I found it difficult to sit through even for 10 minutes. He is such a wonderful person, and learning about his various charity works made me love the person he was offscreen even more. I consider myself lucky to have worked in a Puneeth Rajkumar film.”

