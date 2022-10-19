Kantara to get a Tulu version soon

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which was released in theatres on September 30, has made 100 crores across the globe. The action drama backed by Hombale Films is doing well in all the languages and is still running with packed houses all over. The Telugu version alone has crossed Rs 10 crores within 2 days of its release. The film has also been getting good responses from Tamil and Hindi trade circles and the Malayalam version will get released in theatres this week. The latest news is the blockbuster film will also get a Tulu version soon. The subject, the culture, and the rituals showcased in Kantara are closely related to the coastal region and especially the people of Tulunadu. It may be noticed that there was a widespread campaign on social media, insisting the makers to release the film in Tulu. The dubbing process for The Tulu version is on, however, the release date is yet to be confirmed. Kantara has cinematography by Arvind Kashyap, and music by Ajaneesh Lokanath. It has an ensemble cast that includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prasad Thuminad, Swaraj Shetty, and Manasi Sudhir. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)