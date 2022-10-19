'Thimmayya & Thimmayya' makers eye a Nov release

By Express News Service

The first look teaser of Thimayya & Thimayya featuring Diganth and Anant Nag, which was unveiled recently received a heartwarming response from the netizens.

The makers are planning to release the songs, followed by a theatrical trailer, and hope to come to release the film in theatres in the second week of November.

"The teaser was a fun roller coaster ride and it introduced the audience to the world of Thimmayyas. Essentially, this is a story of a grandfather and a grandson, who meet after 30 years. A series of events forces them to stay together for three months.

When they stay under one roof, they rediscover themselves and the missing connection between them. The film is a light-hearted comedy which talks about the importance of familial ties,” says ad filmmaker, Sanjay Sharma, who is making his directorial debut with the film.

Thimayya & Thimayya produced by Rajesh Sharma has Aindrita Ray playing Diganth’s love interest.

The real-life couple has earlier teamed up for films like Manasare, Parijatha, and, Kshamisi Nimma Katheyali Hannavilla.

Thimayya & Thimayya also has Shubra Aiyappa playing the other female lead. The film has been shot in unique locations like Bengaluru, Madikeri and Mysuru.

It has music by Anoop Seelin scoring the music and cinematography by Balakrishna Thota.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

