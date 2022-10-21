Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada star Dhruva Sarja's pan-Indian film titled 'KD - The Devil'

Poster of the movie KD - The Devil

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Prem's upcoming pan-Indian film, featuring Kannada star Dhruva Sarja in the lead, has been titled 'KD - The Devil', its makers have announced.

KVN Productions, which is producing the film and which has been at the forefront of the Kannada film industry, delivering back-to-back hit projects, unveiled the title teaser of the film in a grand way at Orion Mall in Bangalore on Thursday.

The event was attended by a host of celebrities including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja, director Prem, Producer Suprith, Kannada film actress Rakshitha and music director Arjun Janya.

The title teaser offers a glimpse into the vintage world that is shown in 'KD - The Devil'. The teaser showcases the first look of the notorious 'Kaali', played by Dhruva Sarja. The title teaser features a violent setup with adrenaline-pumping action.

The title teaser of the film has voiceovers by superstars from the Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

While director Prem has lent his voice to the Kannada version, Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi and Mohanlal have lent their voices to the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions respectively.

Speaking at the event, Director Prem said: "Wherever good exists, bad exists too. For example, when Rama existed, Ravana existed too. The film is on similar lines. The film is not only a bloody gory story but it has a romantic and moral line to it."

Hero Dhruva Sarja said: "Sanjay Dutt is a legendary actor. The KD teaser might be visually strong but it caters to the family audience. I'm confident about KD and the verdict will be delivered by the audience."

Sanjay Dutt said: "I'm really looking forward to the film and I wish the team and KVN Productions all the best. I feel I'm going to work more in South Indian films!"

Actress Rakshitha, who is also director Prem's wife, said: "The event wouldn't be complete without Sanjay Dutt sir. The support of Mr Anil Thadani is immense. This film will be a new beginning for Dhruva Sarja."

Suprith, Head - Of business and Operations, KVN Productions, said: "The film is high on content. Prem sir has been thinking in a very big manner for this project. We couldn't have asked for a more dedicated actor than Dhruva Sarja."

While KVN Productions will be the presenters of the Kannada version, the Hindi version will be presented by AA Films headed by Anil Thadani. The Telugu version will be presented by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, headed by Sai Korrapati and the Tamil version will be presented by Red Giant Movies, headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Malayalam version will be presented by Aashirvad Cinemas, headed by Antony Perumbavoor.

