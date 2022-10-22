Home Entertainment Kannada

Distribution rights of Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s KD sold even before shooting

Prem, who is overwhelmed with the response to the title teaser, gives interesting details about the project bankrolled by KVN Productions.

Published: 22nd October 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Movie poster. (File Photo)

Movie poster. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The title of Dhruva Sarja’s next directed by Prem has been revealed as KD The Devil, along with a teaser of the film, which was officially launched in the presence of Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, Eega producer Sai Korappati, B-Town distributor Anil Thadani among others. The Kannada film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The title teaser introduces Dhruva Sarja’s KD as a criminal, who is most wanted among criminals. The featurette showcases him getting released from prison after serving his term. The dialogues and music of the film have a heavy hangover of KGF. KD’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident. The makers are planning to build gigantic sets of the city of Bengaluru from that era.

Interestingly, the Tamil teaser has a voiceover by Vijay Sethupathi, and the Malayalam teaser has a voiceover by Mohanlal. Sanjay Dutt, who made his Kannada debut with Yash’s KGF Chapter- 2 will once again be returning to South with KD playing a crucial role. Director Prem, who is overwhelmed by the response to the title teaser, KD gave us some interesting details about the project.

The film’s distribution rights has been sold even before the commencement of the shoot. “While Anil Thadani, (a noted distributor of films like KGF and Kantara) has taken up distribution rights of KD in North India. Sai Korrapatti’s Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram will be distributing the film in Telugu. Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies is in charge of the Tamil circle and the distribution in Malayalam will be done by Mohanlal under his Aashirvad Films banner,” says Prem “KD is based on true incidents and it will not be a regular period film.

The project is not about a particular person and has an underlying message,” he adds. About the casting for the heroine, he says,”I’m planning to sign a heroine from Kannada, who can commit herself completely to the project,” adding, “There are a lot of actors from across regions collaborating for the project, and an official confirmation will be made once we get a nod from all of them.” The music of KD is scored by Arjun Janya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhruva Sarja Prem KD The Devil teaser Bollywood Sanjay Dutt Kannada film dubbed
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp