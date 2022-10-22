Distribution rights of Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s KD sold even before shooting

By Express News Service

The title of Dhruva Sarja’s next directed by Prem has been revealed as KD The Devil, along with a teaser of the film, which was officially launched in the presence of Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, Eega producer Sai Korappati, B-Town distributor Anil Thadani among others. The Kannada film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The title teaser introduces Dhruva Sarja’s KD as a criminal, who is most wanted among criminals. The featurette showcases him getting released from prison after serving his term. The dialogues and music of the film have a heavy hangover of KGF. KD’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident. The makers are planning to build gigantic sets of the city of Bengaluru from that era.

Interestingly, the Tamil teaser has a voiceover by Vijay Sethupathi, and the Malayalam teaser has a voiceover by Mohanlal. Sanjay Dutt, who made his Kannada debut with Yash’s KGF Chapter- 2 will once again be returning to South with KD playing a crucial role. Director Prem, who is overwhelmed by the response to the title teaser, KD gave us some interesting details about the project.

The film’s distribution rights has been sold even before the commencement of the shoot. “While Anil Thadani, (a noted distributor of films like KGF and Kantara) has taken up distribution rights of KD in North India. Sai Korrapatti’s Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram will be distributing the film in Telugu. Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies is in charge of the Tamil circle and the distribution in Malayalam will be done by Mohanlal under his Aashirvad Films banner,” says Prem “KD is based on true incidents and it will not be a regular period film.

The project is not about a particular person and has an underlying message,” he adds. About the casting for the heroine, he says,”I’m planning to sign a heroine from Kannada, who can commit herself completely to the project,” adding, “There are a lot of actors from across regions collaborating for the project, and an official confirmation will be made once we get a nod from all of them.” The music of KD is scored by Arjun Janya.

