Ramya opts out of acting in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, Siri Ravikumar in

By Express News Service

Actor Ramya who was supposed to play the lead in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, has opted out of acting in the film. The Raj B Shetty directorial will now star Siri Ravikumar of Kavaludaari fame. But Ramya is still on board as the producer and will be bankrolling the film under her banner Apple Box Studios.

A statement released by the production house read, "Divya Spandana (Ramya) took this call as she thought a newcomer would suit the role better. Swathi Mutthina Haniye is a beautiful, poetic film and we can't wait for you all to watch it."

The statement also clarified that Ramya will be back to acting soon and an official announcement regarding the project will be made shortly. It may be noted that in an interview with us, Raj had told that, "Ramya and I are unconventional people, and there lies the beauty of this pairing.

I didn't see anybody else, who could bring in so much to this character." Ramya was last seen in 2016's Nagarahavu, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. Raj B Shetty last made and starred in the hit film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

