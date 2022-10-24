Ajay Rao to play a crucial role in Krishna-starrer Dil Pasand  

By Express News Service

Director Shiva Tejas’ romantic comedy, Dil Pasand, is set to release on November 11. Starring Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, and debutante Megha Shetty in lead roles, the film also stars actor Ajay Rao in a pivotal role.

Not revealing many details about Ajay’s character, producer Sumanth Kranthi said, the actor comes at a crucial point in this Shiva Tejas directorial.

Billed to be a fun-filled entertainer, Dil Pasand, named after a sweet, captures today’s trending lifestyle among youngsters.

Dil Pasand, made under the Rashmi Films banner, also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Aruna Balraj, and Giri Shivanna in pivotal roles. With music by Arjun Janya, Dilpasand has Shekar Chandra handling the cinematography for the film.



Director Shiva Tejas’ romantic comedy, Dil Pasand, is set to release on November 11. Starring Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, and debutante Megha Shetty in lead roles, the film also stars actor Ajay Rao in a pivotal role. Not revealing many details about Ajay’s character, producer Sumanth Kranthi said, the actor comes at a crucial point in this Shiva Tejas directorial. Billed to be a fun-filled entertainer, Dil Pasand, named after a sweet, captures today’s trending lifestyle among youngsters. Dil Pasand, made under the Rashmi Films banner, also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Aruna Balraj, and Giri Shivanna in pivotal roles. With music by Arjun Janya, Dilpasand has Shekar Chandra handling the cinematography for the film.