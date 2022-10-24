Home Entertainment Kannada

Yellow Gangs to hit the theatres on November 11

This is the debut directorial of IT employee-turned-filmmaker Ravindra, an erstwhile assistant of Yogaraj Bhat.

Debutant director Ravindra Parameshwarappa’s Yellow Gangs gets a release date. A crime thriller with drug trade as its central theme, Yellow Gangs is all set to release on November 11.

This is the debut directorial of IT employee-turned-filmmaker Ravindra, an erstwhile assistant of Yogaraj Bhat. The makers, who had recently released the film’s trailer, followed it with the announcement of the release date.

“Although there have been many crime thriller films in Kannada, this one is a bit different. Our movie has nineteen important characters including hero Dev Devaiah and heroine Archana Kottige. Sugnyan’s cinematography and Rohit Sower’s music will be the highlights of the film. The speciality of Yellow Gangs is that the entire film was shot with a handheld camera. There are no songs in the film, and more focus is given to the film’s background score. Every artiste appears on screen without make-up,” says Ravindra Parameshwarappa.

The film, which stars Satya BG, Arun Kumar, Natya Ranga, and Vineet Katti, is produced under the banner of Different Studios, What Next Movies and Key Lights.

