Abhijit Mahesh’s directorial debut 'Bachelor Party' is backed by Rakshit Shetty

By Express News Service

Bachelor Party will be another interesting project coming from the stellar lineup of Rakshit Shetty’s production house, Paramvah Studios. The film, which was officially launched recently, marks the studios’ return to comedy after the blockbuster Kirik Party. Backed by multiple star casts, the film marks the directorial debut of Abhijit Mahesh and brings together Rishab Shetty, Diganth Manchale, Achyuth Kumar and Rakshit Shetty for the lead cast.

The film also stars Siri Ravikumar and Achara Kirk, a Thailand-based YouTuber. Abhijit, who began shooting on Friday, says, “My journey with Rakshit Shetty began when I started as a short filmmaker. After Kirik Party, we haven’t done a full-fledged comedy entertainer.

Buddy comedy is my favourite genre. Since Rakshit gave a heads-up for me to direct a movie, I pitched a story to him and it has become a feature film.” While the three characters played by Diganth, Rishab and Achyuth are comical, Rakshit Shetty’s role has got of substance.

Abhijit states that the title as Bachelor Party, the structure of the film is very fresh. “Associating with people like Rakshit and Rishab has always been fun. The first person who I contacted outside the group was Diganth because I knew he fits the bill.”

Rakshit Shetty, who is producing the film along with GS Gupta, is happy to be back with a film like Bachelor Party. “The comedy-adventure is set to wade into the sphere of humour in a very stylised and fresh manner. The film is a satirical take on marriages and love life,” he says. The music for Bachelor Party is scored by Arjun Ramu and the cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. Bachelor Party also has a wide range of supporting cast like Pawan Kumar, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Balaji Manohar, Prakash Thuminad, Raghu Ramankoppa, Shobhraj, and Guruprasad.

