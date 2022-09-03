Shivarajkumar, Prabhudheva’s film titled 'Karataka Damanaka'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial produced by Rockline Venkatesh has the latter playing a police officer.

Published: 03rd September 2022

On the sets of 'Karataka Damanaka'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhudheva has been titled 'Karataka Damanaka' (KD).

The film produced by Rockline Venkatesh had been tentatively titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo. Interestingly, the name is derived from the central characters of the Mitra-bheda (Loss of friends) book of the Panchatantra, which has Karataka, and Damanaka.

It will be quite interesting to see how the essence of this story is told in an action entertainer format by Yogaraj Bhat. Apart from producing this multilingual film, Rockline Venkatesh is also playing an important cop role alongside the lead cast.

The film also stars Nishvika Naidu and Priya Anand as the female leads. V Harikrishna will be composing music for the film, and Santhosh Rai Pathaje is the cinematographer.

