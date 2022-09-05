Geetha Bharathi Bhat to make solo lead debut in Santhosh Kodenkeri's next

By Express News Service

Santhosh Kodenkeri, the director of films like Vidhata, Homestay, and the yet-to-be-released Ondanondu Kaladalli Obba Raja Idda, has begun shooting for his next project. Billed to be a family comedy-drama, the project will mark popular teleserial actor and Bigg Boss contestant Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s first film as a solo lead.

“The film’s story and dialogues are written by my wife Pavana Santhosh. The entire film is set in Dakshin Kannada, and will capture the lifestyle and culture of that belt,” says Santhosh, who gives a brief about the story. “It is about a village girl, who is looking for a handsome boy, and gets an NRI proposal for marriage.

She goes out of her way to impress the boy, but a few twists and turns later, we see the film become a courtroom drama. It is the roller-coaster journey of a girl, which will be brought out in a highly comic fashion,” he says.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be the second venture by Drusti media & Productions, and features Suman Ranganath as a lead character along with Geetha Bhat. The cast also comprises of Krishnamurthy Kavathar, Padmaja Rao, Meena, Hanumantha Rao, Darshini, Sampath Mythreya, Bheema Rao, and Raghu Pandeshwar.

Santhosh Kodenkeri, the director of films like Vidhata, Homestay, and the yet-to-be-released Ondanondu Kaladalli Obba Raja Idda, has begun shooting for his next project. Billed to be a family comedy-drama, the project will mark popular teleserial actor and Bigg Boss contestant Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s first film as a solo lead. “The film’s story and dialogues are written by my wife Pavana Santhosh. The entire film is set in Dakshin Kannada, and will capture the lifestyle and culture of that belt,” says Santhosh, who gives a brief about the story. “It is about a village girl, who is looking for a handsome boy, and gets an NRI proposal for marriage. She goes out of her way to impress the boy, but a few twists and turns later, we see the film become a courtroom drama. It is the roller-coaster journey of a girl, which will be brought out in a highly comic fashion,” he says. The yet-to-be-titled film will be the second venture by Drusti media & Productions, and features Suman Ranganath as a lead character along with Geetha Bhat. The cast also comprises of Krishnamurthy Kavathar, Padmaja Rao, Meena, Hanumantha Rao, Darshini, Sampath Mythreya, Bheema Rao, and Raghu Pandeshwar.