Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I feel unlucky to not have met Appu sir’, says actor Sangeetha Sringeri

Sangeetha Sringeri talks about her upcoming film, Lucky Man, her responsibilities as an actor, and more.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sangeetha Sringeri (Photo | Instagram)

Sangeetha Sringeri (Photo | Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sangeetha Sringeri, who is still basking in the success of 777 Charlie, is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Lucky Man. While Sangeetha shares that there is an emotional connection to this film that features Puneeth Rajkumar as God, she does feel unlucky not to have met the Powerstar.

"I thought I would meet him during the dance shoot for this film, but unfortunately there were last-minute changes. I thought we could have met during the press meet, but destiny had its plans," says Sangeetha, ahead of the film's release on September 9.

A still from the film

Sangeetha is a firm believer in acting as a responsible job. She learned this right from the time she was working in the Har Har Har Mahadev serial. "Anyone who knows me, or expects some unique kind of work from me, should not be disappointed. That is a responsibility because when I look back at my career after 10 years, I want to know I did quality work.

When I did Charlie, I knew it was going to be a success, and it did work. In the case of Lucky Man, the story is wonderful, and I feel I am playing the right character," she says. Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad is making his directorial debut with Lucky Man, and Sangeetha shares that apart from the director, even actor Krishna, and DoP Jeeva Shankar helped her get into the skin of the character.

"I used to take all their inputs and bring out what was needed for the role," she says. Even though Sangeetha's role as Devika won a lot of hearts in 777 Charlie, she had limited screentime, which is not the case with Lucky Man."This role revolves around childhood friends, and I get a bigger role to play in the film. My Anu will be a treat to the viewers.

This character has a lot of variations, and I enjoyed playing Anu. It will be quite a relatable role for students, young couples, and other people too who believe love is paramount in the world, and nothing is worth losing it," says Sangeetha. In this adaptation of the Tamil superhit film, Oh My Kadavule, Sangeetha steps into the role played by Ritika Singh.

"When I was approached for Lucky Man, I was clear about not doing a film that had two heroines. I wanted to play the solo heroine to prove my acting credentials. However, I was asked to watch Oh My Kadavule before coming to any decision. I fell in love with the film, and with Anu, and I felt this was the role I was waiting for. In fact, I even went and curled my hair to look like the character," she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
777 Charlie Sangeetha Sringeri Lucky Man
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp