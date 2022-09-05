‘I feel unlucky to not have met Appu sir’, says actor Sangeetha Sringeri

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sangeetha Sringeri, who is still basking in the success of 777 Charlie, is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Lucky Man. While Sangeetha shares that there is an emotional connection to this film that features Puneeth Rajkumar as God, she does feel unlucky not to have met the Powerstar.

"I thought I would meet him during the dance shoot for this film, but unfortunately there were last-minute changes. I thought we could have met during the press meet, but destiny had its plans," says Sangeetha, ahead of the film's release on September 9.

A still from the film

Sangeetha is a firm believer in acting as a responsible job. She learned this right from the time she was working in the Har Har Har Mahadev serial. "Anyone who knows me, or expects some unique kind of work from me, should not be disappointed. That is a responsibility because when I look back at my career after 10 years, I want to know I did quality work.

When I did Charlie, I knew it was going to be a success, and it did work. In the case of Lucky Man, the story is wonderful, and I feel I am playing the right character," she says. Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad is making his directorial debut with Lucky Man, and Sangeetha shares that apart from the director, even actor Krishna, and DoP Jeeva Shankar helped her get into the skin of the character.

"I used to take all their inputs and bring out what was needed for the role," she says. Even though Sangeetha's role as Devika won a lot of hearts in 777 Charlie, she had limited screentime, which is not the case with Lucky Man."This role revolves around childhood friends, and I get a bigger role to play in the film. My Anu will be a treat to the viewers.

This character has a lot of variations, and I enjoyed playing Anu. It will be quite a relatable role for students, young couples, and other people too who believe love is paramount in the world, and nothing is worth losing it," says Sangeetha. In this adaptation of the Tamil superhit film, Oh My Kadavule, Sangeetha steps into the role played by Ritika Singh.

"When I was approached for Lucky Man, I was clear about not doing a film that had two heroines. I wanted to play the solo heroine to prove my acting credentials. However, I was asked to watch Oh My Kadavule before coming to any decision. I fell in love with the film, and with Anu, and I felt this was the role I was waiting for. In fact, I even went and curled my hair to look like the character," she says.

Sangeetha Sringeri, who is still basking in the success of 777 Charlie, is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Lucky Man. While Sangeetha shares that there is an emotional connection to this film that features Puneeth Rajkumar as God, she does feel unlucky not to have met the Powerstar. "I thought I would meet him during the dance shoot for this film, but unfortunately there were last-minute changes. I thought we could have met during the press meet, but destiny had its plans," says Sangeetha, ahead of the film's release on September 9. A still from the filmSangeetha is a firm believer in acting as a responsible job. She learned this right from the time she was working in the Har Har Har Mahadev serial. "Anyone who knows me, or expects some unique kind of work from me, should not be disappointed. That is a responsibility because when I look back at my career after 10 years, I want to know I did quality work. When I did Charlie, I knew it was going to be a success, and it did work. In the case of Lucky Man, the story is wonderful, and I feel I am playing the right character," she says. Actor-choreographer Nagendra Prasad is making his directorial debut with Lucky Man, and Sangeetha shares that apart from the director, even actor Krishna, and DoP Jeeva Shankar helped her get into the skin of the character. "I used to take all their inputs and bring out what was needed for the role," she says. Even though Sangeetha's role as Devika won a lot of hearts in 777 Charlie, she had limited screentime, which is not the case with Lucky Man."This role revolves around childhood friends, and I get a bigger role to play in the film. My Anu will be a treat to the viewers. This character has a lot of variations, and I enjoyed playing Anu. It will be quite a relatable role for students, young couples, and other people too who believe love is paramount in the world, and nothing is worth losing it," says Sangeetha. In this adaptation of the Tamil superhit film, Oh My Kadavule, Sangeetha steps into the role played by Ritika Singh. "When I was approached for Lucky Man, I was clear about not doing a film that had two heroines. I wanted to play the solo heroine to prove my acting credentials. However, I was asked to watch Oh My Kadavule before coming to any decision. I fell in love with the film, and with Anu, and I felt this was the role I was waiting for. In fact, I even went and curled my hair to look like the character," she says.