Deviprasad Shetty, Vijay Raghavendra reunite for second time for 'Case of Kondana'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Deviprasad Shetty who made his directorial debut with Vijay Raghavendra’s landmark 50th film, Seetharam Benoy, is set to collaborate with the actor for the second time. The writer and director, who has a penchant for crime films, is back with another investigative thriller, titled Case of Kondana. The film has a tagline 09/2018, which alludes to the timeline of the film.

Case of Kondana features Vijay Raghavendra in a cop role and he will be sharing screenspace with his Chowka co-star Bhavana Menon.

She will also be playing the role of a police officer. Apart from them, Dia-fame Kushee Ravi is also onboard the project and will essay the role of a doctor. The makers are in the process of finalising actors for the rest of the characters.

“There are multiple arcs in the film, and this investigative thriller has a lot of parallel stories running alongside,” says Deviprasad, adding, “Vijay Raghavendra is an actor, who was very supportive with my first film, and he extends the same to my second film as well.”

Deviprasad is also backing the film along with Sathwik Hebbar and Arvind Shetty. With Poornachandra Tejaswi onboard as the composer of Case of Kondana, cinematography and art direction is by Vishwajith Rao and Bhavani Shankar, respectively. Jogi is penning the dialogues for the film, which will have lyrics by Jayanth Kaikini.

An official launch of the film will be held on September 8, and the project will go on floors from September 28. The entire shooting is planned in Bengaluru and the team will be creating the fictional city of Kondana on the outskirts of the city.

