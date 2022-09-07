Home Entertainment Kannada

Jaggesh-Vijaya Prasad's Totapuri to arrive during Dasara

The comedy satire also stars Aditi Prabhudeva, Dhananjay, and Suman Ranganath

Published: 07th September 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jaggesh-starrer Totapuri

Jaggesh-starrer Totapuri

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Jaggesh-starrer Totapuri will finally hit the theatres on September 30. The comedy satire directed by Vijaya Prasad will be released along with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

An official announcement of the release date was made at a media interaction on Tuesday. The entire cast spoke about the film and discussed the film’s content and characters.

A still from Totapuri

Jaggesh also went on a trip down memory lane and shared a few thoughts about his good old days in the film industry. He also shared an opinion about today’s social media. The actor-director, who had earlier grabbed attention with Neer Dose is back with Totapuri.

KA Suresh, the producer of hit films Govindaya Namah, Shravani Subramanya, and Shivalinga has bankrolled the film under the Moniflix Studios banner. Said to be on a big budget, the film was shot on a 100-day schedule and it will be out in two parts.

Apart from Jaggesh, the film comprises an interesting star cast including Dhananjay, Aditi Prabhudeva (female lead), Suman Ranganath, Veena Sundar and Dattanna The film has music scored by Anoop Seelin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaggesh Totapuri Vijaya Prasad
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp