Jaggesh-Vijaya Prasad's Totapuri to arrive during Dasara

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Jaggesh-starrer Totapuri will finally hit the theatres on September 30. The comedy satire directed by Vijaya Prasad will be released along with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

An official announcement of the release date was made at a media interaction on Tuesday. The entire cast spoke about the film and discussed the film’s content and characters.

A still from Totapuri

Jaggesh also went on a trip down memory lane and shared a few thoughts about his good old days in the film industry. He also shared an opinion about today’s social media. The actor-director, who had earlier grabbed attention with Neer Dose is back with Totapuri.

KA Suresh, the producer of hit films Govindaya Namah, Shravani Subramanya, and Shivalinga has bankrolled the film under the Moniflix Studios banner. Said to be on a big budget, the film was shot on a 100-day schedule and it will be out in two parts.

Apart from Jaggesh, the film comprises an interesting star cast including Dhananjay, Aditi Prabhudeva (female lead), Suman Ranganath, Veena Sundar and Dattanna The film has music scored by Anoop Seelin.

