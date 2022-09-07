Rajesh Dhruva to helm and star in Sri Balaji Photo Studio

By Express News Service

Rajesh Dhruva, best known for his character Akhil in the popular Kannada daily soap Agnisakshi, is set to make his feature film debut with Sri Balaji Photo Studio (Since 1979). In addition to playing the lead role, he is also directing the film, which is now in the post-production stages

The first look of Sri Balaji Photo Studio captures the essence of a traditional photo studio of the 70s with stock pictures of Kannada celebrities including the legendary Dr Rajkumar in the backdrop. However, the film is set in the present, says Rajesh.

“The film traces the life of a photographer and his emotional connection with the studio. How this character tries to update with the digital world and how a particular situation brings a turn in his life will be the crux of Sri Balaji Photo Studio,” adds the director.

Rajesh chose to direct and act in the film because he did not get the kind of subjects and characters he wanted. “I started honing my directorial skills with short films, where I got first-hand experience of getting behind the camera. It helped me to helm my first feature film.”

Sri Balaji Photo Studio is scripted by Abhishek Sirsi and Prithvikanth. Produced by Venkateshwar Rao, the film has Manoj Cinestudio as the cinematographer and Sriram Gandharva as the composer. The cast includes Nakul, Subbalakshmi, Ravi Salian, Radhika Achuth Rao, Sampath G Ram, Rakshit Gowda, and Ravi Moorur.

