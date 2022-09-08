Akshar and Reeshma Nanaiah’s first single, Chi Kalla to release today

By Express News Service

MS Akshar, the model, theatre artiste, aspiring actor and son of producer Benkosri has stepped into the show business with a musical video. The upcoming talent will be featured in an album song titled Chi Kalla, along with Reeshma Nanaiah (Ek Love Ya).

"I'm making sure to be well prepared in all aspects of the filmmaking before I head to the big screen. Beginning with an album song is a good start. Shooting for this song Chi Kalla helped me understand my strengths and weaknesses," says Akshar, whose first single will be out today.

Chi Kalla produced by A2 music under A2 originals is set in a village backdrop and has a small story narrative. The song directed by Punarv Akash is composed by Vismaya Jaga, who has also penned the lyrics. The cinematography for the song is taken care of by Naveen Kumar, and AJ Shetty and the DI work is handled by Ashik Kusugolli.

Akshar is expected to make an announcement about his feature film debut soon.

