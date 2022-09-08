Dhananjay’s 25th film 'Hoysala' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Dhananjay's 25th film Hoysala, bankrolled by KRG Studios and directed by Vijay N, will release on March 30, 2023. The film was announced this April and is currently on floors.

An official announcement of the release date was made by the production house and the actor on Wednesday on their social media platforms. The film billed to be a thriller will have Dhananjay, popularly known as Daali, playing a rugged cop named Gurudev. The director who has taken references from real incidents to address the flaws in the police system has set the film in Belagavi.

Hoysala presented by Vijay Kirangandur has Dhananjay collaborating with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for the second time. Their first film together was Ratnan Prapacha, which saw a direct OTT release. S Thaman, who has previously scored music for Yuvarathnaa is working on the music of Hoysala.

Dhananjay's slate of releases includes Monsoon Raaga (September 16), Once Upon a Time in Jamaliguda, and Head Bush (October 21). He also has two Tamil films Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku and Mazhai Pidikadha Manithan, directed by Vijay Milton, co-starring Vijay Anthony and Pruthvi Ambaar.

