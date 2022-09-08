‘Upendra’s directorials have always stunned me’: Nagendra Prasad

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nagendra Prasad, the choreographer-actor is making his Kannada directorial debut with Lucky Man. He states that he followed his instinct to venture into direction.

“When I watched Oh My Kadavule, I wanted to recreate it and that’s how the project started. The film is extra special for me as I made it in my mother tongue. I grew up listening to my mother speak Kannada, and I’m glad to have made a film in that language.”

Nagendra Prasad

The director brings in his expertise as a choreographer and has assisted in his brother and filmmaker Prabhudheva’s directorial department. He shares that choreography paved way for him to become a director. “My journey as a choreographer has helped me to understand cinema.

The vision to create a song has extended to make a full-fledged film, and the responsibilities just got bigger as a director,” says Nagendra Prasad, who doesn’t like comparisons between choreography and direction.

“Cinema is a creative art, and I like to enjoy the process. Whether it is choreographing a song, or directing a film, I’m my own guiding force,” says Nagendra Prasad.

He calls his lead actor, Krishna an intelligent and cooperative person. “I liked his journey in cinema and was delighted to know the efforts he has put to come here. I wish more success coming his way,” says Nagendra Prasad, about his Lucky Man hero.

Nagendra Prasad shares that Puneeth was a turning point in his life to becoming a director.

“Growing up, I have sweet memories of meeting him at his home, and we have even played together. However, we got disconnected as we grew up. The next time I met him was on the set of my Kananda film, Manasella Neene, where he came as a guest and clapped the board. Lucky Man brings us together for the third time. His presence in the film as God in Lucky Man lifts the plot to a whole new level. He is somewhere out there blessing this film.”

Nagendra Prasad states that he is a big admirer of Upendra’s work.

“His directorial have always stunned me. His films Om, A, and Upendra got me amused about his thought process. He is someone who inspired me to become a director. I consider him to be my guru,” he says.

He also has his brother, actor and director Prabhudheva appearing in a dance number in Lucky Man. “I have assisted him in films like Vedi, and Rowdy Rathore, and I’m glad that he is part of my directorial,” he says.

Does he plan to direct his brother? “I do have plans, but I want to go with the flow.

I have a lot of ideas in store. However I want to focus just on Lucky Man now,” he signs off.

Nagendra Prasad, the choreographer-actor is making his Kannada directorial debut with Lucky Man. He states that he followed his instinct to venture into direction. “When I watched Oh My Kadavule, I wanted to recreate it and that’s how the project started. The film is extra special for me as I made it in my mother tongue. I grew up listening to my mother speak Kannada, and I’m glad to have made a film in that language.” Nagendra PrasadThe director brings in his expertise as a choreographer and has assisted in his brother and filmmaker Prabhudheva’s directorial department. He shares that choreography paved way for him to become a director. “My journey as a choreographer has helped me to understand cinema. The vision to create a song has extended to make a full-fledged film, and the responsibilities just got bigger as a director,” says Nagendra Prasad, who doesn’t like comparisons between choreography and direction. “Cinema is a creative art, and I like to enjoy the process. Whether it is choreographing a song, or directing a film, I’m my own guiding force,” says Nagendra Prasad. He calls his lead actor, Krishna an intelligent and cooperative person. “I liked his journey in cinema and was delighted to know the efforts he has put to come here. I wish more success coming his way,” says Nagendra Prasad, about his Lucky Man hero. Nagendra Prasad shares that Puneeth was a turning point in his life to becoming a director. “Growing up, I have sweet memories of meeting him at his home, and we have even played together. However, we got disconnected as we grew up. The next time I met him was on the set of my Kananda film, Manasella Neene, where he came as a guest and clapped the board. Lucky Man brings us together for the third time. His presence in the film as God in Lucky Man lifts the plot to a whole new level. He is somewhere out there blessing this film.” Nagendra Prasad states that he is a big admirer of Upendra’s work. “His directorial have always stunned me. His films Om, A, and Upendra got me amused about his thought process. He is someone who inspired me to become a director. I consider him to be my guru,” he says. He also has his brother, actor and director Prabhudheva appearing in a dance number in Lucky Man. “I have assisted him in films like Vedi, and Rowdy Rathore, and I’m glad that he is part of my directorial,” he says. Does he plan to direct his brother? “I do have plans, but I want to go with the flow. I have a lot of ideas in store. However I want to focus just on Lucky Man now,” he signs off.