Ramesh Aravind to play dual role in Shivaji Surathkal 2?

By Express News Service

It is Ramesh Aravind’s birthday today, and the makers of Shivaji Surathkal 2 have planned to unveil a special teaser on the occasion: The title of the second instalment of the exciting franchise! The film is based on the investigation of the mysterious case of Maayavi.

The first look teaser will give a sneak peek into the film’s theme. It has been revealed that Ramesh Aravind will be playing two different characters in the film. “Ramesh Aravind plays a dual role. While one is good the other is bad. Are both real? or is it just imagination?

That’s left for the audience to find out. The featurette will also give a glimpse of other characters played by Nassar, Meghana Gaonkar, Radhika Narayan, and child artiste Aaradhya,” says director Akash Srivatsa, sharing fresh stills of Ramesh Aravind from the investigative drama.

Shivaji Surathkal 2 is aiming a January 2023 release. It has Rakesh Maiya, and Vinayak Joshi playing the role of cops, the cast also comprises Raghu Ramanakoppa, Shobharaj, Srinivasa Prabhu, Sumanth Bhat, Srishti Shetty, and Madhura Gowda. Shivaji Surathkal 2 has Judah Sandy handling the music, and Darshan Ambat taking care of the cinematography.

It is Ramesh Aravind’s birthday today, and the makers of Shivaji Surathkal 2 have planned to unveil a special teaser on the occasion: The title of the second instalment of the exciting franchise! The film is based on the investigation of the mysterious case of Maayavi. The first look teaser will give a sneak peek into the film’s theme. It has been revealed that Ramesh Aravind will be playing two different characters in the film. “Ramesh Aravind plays a dual role. While one is good the other is bad. Are both real? or is it just imagination? That’s left for the audience to find out. The featurette will also give a glimpse of other characters played by Nassar, Meghana Gaonkar, Radhika Narayan, and child artiste Aaradhya,” says director Akash Srivatsa, sharing fresh stills of Ramesh Aravind from the investigative drama. Shivaji Surathkal 2 is aiming a January 2023 release. It has Rakesh Maiya, and Vinayak Joshi playing the role of cops, the cast also comprises Raghu Ramanakoppa, Shobharaj, Srinivasa Prabhu, Sumanth Bhat, Srishti Shetty, and Madhura Gowda. Shivaji Surathkal 2 has Judah Sandy handling the music, and Darshan Ambat taking care of the cinematography.