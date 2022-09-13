Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh and team Baanadariyalli head to Kenya

After completing 30 days of shooting, the Preetham Gubbi directorial will now be filmed in the African continent from September 19

Published: 13th September 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

Ganesh, who recently starred in the successful Gaalipata 2, has resumed shooting for his next film, Baanadariyali - Nodu Entha Chanda. The project marks Ganesh's reunion with his good friend and director Preetham Gubbi for the fourth time. The makers were in Mangaluru to film some portions of the film, which also included the presence of Rukmini Vasanth among other actors. 

The makers, who will be shooting across locations in Karnataka, Chennai, Varanasi, and Africa, recently completed a 30-day schedule. The next stop for team Baanadariyalli will be in Kenya, and the crew will also be flying to South Africa on September 19, where they plan to make a temporary halt and can some major portions in a 15-day-schedule.

With the film posters, it is clear that Ganesh plays a cricketer, Rukmini will feature as a surfer, and Reeshma Nanaiah essays the role of a wildlife photographer. Baanadariyalli, a romantic film, is penned by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman and has Preetham writing the screenplay. 

Baandariyalli has music by V Harikrishna, and cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi.Apart from Baanadariyalli, Ganesh has Mahesh Gowda's upcoming comedy family entertainer, Tribble Riding, ready for release, and director Suni's Raayagada in pre-production. 

