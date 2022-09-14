‘My role as a sex worker in monsoon raaga is handled with dignity’: Rachita Ram

By Express News Service

S Ravindranath’s directorial Monsoon Raaga gives an image makeover for Rachita Ram. The actor, who has appeared in many different characters in a 9-year-long film career plays a sex worker for the first time in the film.

Talking to her ahead of the release, we ask her initial reaction when the role was pitched to her. “Sorry, what’s the profession of the character?’ This was my first reaction. I knew it was going to be a challenging one. But while doing such roles, the gaze and execution of the team also matter. Since the offer was from director Ravindranath and producer Vikhyath with whom I had worked in Pushpaka Vimana, I went ahead,” says Rachita Ram, who is satisfied with the way the role has turned out.

“This is my second outing with the director. Both him and his team had a great clarity about what they wanted and were confident in their making,” adds the actor. Rachita shares that the makers have presented the character with dignity.

“When people think of a sex worker they usually get reminded of someone with a bold attitude, wearing revealing clothes and sporting dark lipstick. However, my role Baanu in Monsoon Raaga is presented beautifully and in a dignified manner.”

A still from the film

The actor further states that she didn’t have to do a lot of homework as it is not a biopic.

“It is like every other role. My character has a reason why she takes up this profession. She is both innocent and mature. Monsoon Raaga is a story of two beautiful souls – a sex worker and a common man – falling in love. The deeply emotional tale is handled with great sensitivity,” she explains.

“The film being set in the retro era is another attraction,” says Rachita, adding,

“We get to experience the feel of being in the ’70s and ’80s films, and getting into such setup and with vintage puff sleeves and floral printed sarees gave me a very unique experience. We shot the film during the monsoon season, every scene has rain in the backdrop. The music of Anoop Seelin adds a lot of depth to the film.” Monsoon Raaga has Rachita Ram paired alongside Dhananjay for the first time.

“He is a phenomenal actor, and I’m glad that we finally worked together for Monsoon Raaga. He considers every scene a challenge and competes with his co-stars. I found him to be very spontaneous on sets, and his hold on the language is impressive. I had a wonderful experience working with him. Off the set, he is an actor with abundant knowledge, and he keeps you engaged with various topics. Everyone on the sets shared that out pair looks good from the first shot. I hope the audience also feels the same way in the theatres,” she signs off.

S Ravindranath’s directorial Monsoon Raaga gives an image makeover for Rachita Ram. The actor, who has appeared in many different characters in a 9-year-long film career plays a sex worker for the first time in the film. Talking to her ahead of the release, we ask her initial reaction when the role was pitched to her. “Sorry, what’s the profession of the character?’ This was my first reaction. I knew it was going to be a challenging one. But while doing such roles, the gaze and execution of the team also matter. Since the offer was from director Ravindranath and producer Vikhyath with whom I had worked in Pushpaka Vimana, I went ahead,” says Rachita Ram, who is satisfied with the way the role has turned out. “This is my second outing with the director. Both him and his team had a great clarity about what they wanted and were confident in their making,” adds the actor. Rachita shares that the makers have presented the character with dignity. “When people think of a sex worker they usually get reminded of someone with a bold attitude, wearing revealing clothes and sporting dark lipstick. However, my role Baanu in Monsoon Raaga is presented beautifully and in a dignified manner.” A still from the filmThe actor further states that she didn’t have to do a lot of homework as it is not a biopic. “It is like every other role. My character has a reason why she takes up this profession. She is both innocent and mature. Monsoon Raaga is a story of two beautiful souls – a sex worker and a common man – falling in love. The deeply emotional tale is handled with great sensitivity,” she explains. “The film being set in the retro era is another attraction,” says Rachita, adding, “We get to experience the feel of being in the ’70s and ’80s films, and getting into such setup and with vintage puff sleeves and floral printed sarees gave me a very unique experience. We shot the film during the monsoon season, every scene has rain in the backdrop. The music of Anoop Seelin adds a lot of depth to the film.” Monsoon Raaga has Rachita Ram paired alongside Dhananjay for the first time. “He is a phenomenal actor, and I’m glad that we finally worked together for Monsoon Raaga. He considers every scene a challenge and competes with his co-stars. I found him to be very spontaneous on sets, and his hold on the language is impressive. I had a wonderful experience working with him. Off the set, he is an actor with abundant knowledge, and he keeps you engaged with various topics. Everyone on the sets shared that out pair looks good from the first shot. I hope the audience also feels the same way in the theatres,” she signs off.