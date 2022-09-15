Guru Shishyaru generates good pre-release buzz

By Express News Service

Sharan-starrer Guru Shishyaru has generated a positive buzz in the industry circles. The sports-based film, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, features a bunch of star kids and other upcoming talents. The film’s audio, digital, and satellite rights have been sold for a good price, and the film has created a demand from various distributors, who are planning for a grand release across Karnataka.

“Producer Jagadeesh Gowda, has taken the distribution of the film in areas of Bengaluru, Kolar, and Tumkur. Jayanna Films will be releasing the film in Mysuru, Mandya, Coorg, and Hassan. Shivanand Chukki and Basavaraj are taking care of the North Karnataka area, and Chandrappa will distribute the film in areas of Shivamogga and South Canara,” shares the project’s creative head, Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who is bankrolling the project along with Laddu Cinemas.

The third song and a motivational number from the film will be released on September 15. The makers are looking at releasing the film at 200-plus theatres across Karnataka, and the team is confident that the film about kho-kho will be celebrated by the audience from all sections. “This kind of hype for a content-based subject is welcoming,” says Tharun.

The cast, which includes 13 young actors, who play students and members of the kho-kho team, also features Nishvika as the heroine and has Apurva Kasaravalli and Suresh Heblikar playing pivotal roles.

