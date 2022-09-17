Home Entertainment Kannada

Guru Shishyaru will become a benchmark in Kannada cinema: Nishvika

Published: 17th September 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A few-films-old Nishvika is definitely focused on taking up memorable characters that will stand the test of time. Citing her upcoming film, Guru Shishyaru, which has her playing a role of a villager for the first time, Nishvika says that it was a character she could not take for granted.

“I’m at a stage of my career where I want to experiment with roles. Every character coming to me should be a challenge. There is no point in doing the same old thing. Though I don’t have a lengthy list of films, I have always tried to do new roles, and even managed to look different in each film,” says Nishvika ahead of the film’s release next week. 

Directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, Guru Shishyaru marks Nishvika’s first film with Sharan.

“As far as I know, a film based on a game of kho-kho has not been made on the silver screen, especially in Kannada. That way, I’m glad to be part of Guru Shishyaru, which will become a benchmark in Kannada cinema,” she says.

Nishvika is not just playing a rural character but also a crazy fan of Crazy Star Ravichandran. In fact, she had to tick the checklist that was put forth by the project’s creative head and co-producer, Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

“My role as Sooji is multi-layered. The way I talk and behave matters a lot. I had to fit into the character. I lost a lot of weight, worked on my appearance, and my body language had to reflect the village lifestyle. I also had to speak in the dialect of that belt. Sooji is a working lady, who runs a dairy farm. It took an effort to go cycling in the traditional costumes. Today people who have watched the song and the rushes are giving me good feedback, and my efforts have paid off,” says Nishvika.

Sharing her experience working with actor Sharan, Nishvika was happy about the rapport she shared with him. Nishvika also expressed her enthusiasm about working with upcoming talents and child artists.

“Working with them, I felt they pushed me to do better. They acted like cheerleaders, and I was surrounded by them each time I gave a shot,” she says.

