Harshika Poonacha to mark her digital debut with a road trip-based web series

Meanwhile, Harshika, who is currently juggling between a handful of films, has completed dubbing for Thaytha directed by Laya Kokila.

Published: 17th September 2022

By Express News Service

Harshika Poonacha, the popular Kannada actor, who has worked in eight different languages including Konkani, Kodava, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri, is all set to mark her digital debut with a web series. The yet-to-be-titled series, made under Kamar Film Factory, is currently on floors. 

The actor, who has hinted about her new project on social media, shared a few details with us.

“It revolves around four girls who go on a road trip. There is a twist, which takes my character Kushie on a journey. What happens next forms the plot of this first season,” shares Harshika, who adds that the series brings out the present reality and is impressive.

Sunil, who has previously worked as co-director for films starring Shivarajkumar and Ganesh will be marking his debut as a director with the web series. It has cinematography by Murali Meets Meera-fame Jai Anand.

The makers will soon reveal details of the other cast, and the production house is in talks with popular OTT platforms. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to reveal the trailer in the first week of October. 

Meanwhile, Harshika, who is currently juggling between a handful of films, has completed dubbing for Thaytha directed by Laya Kokila. She also has Kaasina Sara starring Vijay Raghavendra and Umashree, and Kaala Nagini in different stages of production.

“I will be celebrating my silver jubilee on the silver screen soon. It is yet to be finalised which film becomes the 25th one,” she signs off.

