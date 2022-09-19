Yatta Yatta from Tribble Riding has caught up among listeners

By Express News Service

The first song from Ganesh-starrer Tribble Riding is out. Titled Yatta Yatta, the song features the Golden star along with the three female leads Megha Shetty, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Rachana Inder. Sung by rapper Chandan Shetty and Mangli, the Sai Karthik composition has been receiving widespread appreciation. Penned by Chandan Shetty, one of the highlights of this video is definitely the artwork by Seenu. The maiden production venture of Ram Gopal, Tribble Riding, directed by Mahesh Gowda, is billed to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer that also stars Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj in pivotal roles. Tribble Riding is currently in the post-production phase, and the makers are looking at a release date later this year.