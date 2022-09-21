Jayaram approached for shivarajkumar’s ghost

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, and the Century Star is currently in the last phase of shooting for his 125th film, Vedha, and has even completed a schedule for Yogarajbhat-Rockline Venkatesh’s film, Karnataka Damanaka.

Meanwhile, Shivanna is also getting ready to shoot for Srini’s Ghost in October. Bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, Ghost is billed as a heist thriller.

A still from Ghost

The team is in the process of finalising the cast, and CE has learned that the makers have approached one of the top south Indian actors Jayaram to play a major role in the film. Our sources shared that the director met Jayaram, and the actor who has not worked in Sandalwood yet, might make his debut with this film.

Jayaram is currently working on a couple of projects including director Shankar-Ram Charan’s RC 15, and Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram Srinivas.

The makers of Ghost have also brought multilingual actor Prashant Narayanan on board. The actor, who has worked predominantly in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films, will mark his Sandalwood entry with Ghost. The cast also comprises Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, and Avinash playing prominent characters.

The preparation work is going on for the project, and the team is coming up with a huge setup at the HMT factory and Minerva Mills, where there will be canning sixty per cent of the film.

The exterior portions will be shot in Mysuru. Ghost will have Arjun Janya scoring the music, and Tagaru DoP Mahendra Simha handling the cinematography for this film. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar’s project with Avane Sriman Narayana director Sachin will take off in 2023.

