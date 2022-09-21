Home Entertainment Kannada

Jayaram approached for shivarajkumar’s ghost

The heist thriller directed by Srini is waiting for a date confirmation from the popular star who is likely to mark his Sandalwood entry with this film

Published: 21st September 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the trailer (Photo | YouTube)

A screengrab from the trailer (Photo | YouTube)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, and the Century Star is currently in the last phase of shooting for his 125th film, Vedha, and has even completed a schedule for Yogarajbhat-Rockline Venkatesh’s film, Karnataka Damanaka.

Meanwhile, Shivanna is also getting ready to shoot for Srini’s Ghost in October. Bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, Ghost is billed as a heist thriller.

A still from Ghost

The team is in the process of finalising the cast, and CE has learned that the makers have approached one of the top south Indian actors Jayaram to play a major role in the film. Our sources shared that the director met Jayaram, and the actor who has not worked in Sandalwood yet, might make his debut with this film.

Jayaram is currently working on a couple of projects including director Shankar-Ram Charan’s RC 15, and Mahesh Babu’s film with Trivikram Srinivas.

The makers of Ghost have also brought multilingual actor Prashant Narayanan on board. The actor, who has worked predominantly in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films, will mark his Sandalwood entry with Ghost. The cast also comprises Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, and Avinash playing prominent characters.

The preparation work is going on for the project, and the team is coming up with a huge setup at the HMT factory and Minerva Mills, where there will be canning sixty per cent of the film.

The exterior portions will be shot in Mysuru. Ghost will have Arjun Janya scoring the music, and Tagaru DoP Mahendra Simha handling the cinematography for this film. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar’s project with Avane Sriman Narayana director Sachin will take off in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Sandesh Productions Ghost Jayaram
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp