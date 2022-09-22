‘Comparing Kabzaa and KGF is a good sign’: Director R Chandru

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru and team Kabzaa are overwhelmed with the response to the teaser, which was released on September 17 and has now crossed over 26 million views in 4 days.

"Good content can bring us good results. Our aim to make Kabzaa a pan-India project has become a success in the very first teaser. People from across languages have watched the teaser, and we will be reaching 30 million views soon," says the director.

Chandru strongly believes the teaser's impact can be seen in the opening up of the business of the film with enquiries coming in from across the globe.

The Kabzaa teaser has also received responses that liken it to Yash- Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise. "I'm glad that people are comparing our film's making to a film like KGF, which made a business of ` 1500 crore. So there is an equal expectation from Kabzaa as well," says Chandru, adding, "Kabzaa is a film, which is made on Hollywood standards, and will mark its own identity and will create an individual brand among the people," he says.

Kabzaa, which is now in the post-production phase, is left with the shoot of one song. With audience expectations building on Kabzaa, the director is yet to finalise the release date.

"The film has a lot of VFX work, and it needs to be dubbed in 7 languages. It is only after completing them that I can work on the release date. I do have a certain target date in mind, and I hope to meet it," says Chandru, who along with actor Upendra, is heading to Dubai for the next set of promotions.

