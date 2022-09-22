Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Comparing Kabzaa and KGF is a good sign’: Director R Chandru

Chandru strongly believes the teaser's impact can be seen in the opening up of the business of the film with enquiries coming in from across the globe.

Published: 22nd September 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

a still from the teaser of the movie 'Kabzaa' (Photo | YouTube)

a still from the teaser of the movie 'Kabzaa' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru and team Kabzaa are overwhelmed with the response to the teaser, which was released on September 17 and has now crossed over 26 million views in 4 days.

"Good content can bring us good results. Our aim to make Kabzaa a pan-India project has become a success in the very first teaser. People from across languages have watched the teaser, and we will be reaching 30 million views soon," says the director.

Chandru strongly believes the teaser's impact can be seen in the opening up of the business of the film with enquiries coming in from across the globe.

The Kabzaa teaser has also received responses that liken it to Yash- Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise. "I'm glad that people are comparing our film's making to a film like KGF, which made a business of ` 1500 crore. So there is an equal expectation from Kabzaa as well," says Chandru, adding, "Kabzaa is a film, which is made on Hollywood standards, and will mark its own identity and will create an individual brand among the people," he says.

Kabzaa, which is now in the post-production phase, is left with the shoot of one song. With audience expectations building on Kabzaa, the director is yet to finalise the release date.

"The film has a lot of VFX work, and it needs to be dubbed in 7 languages. It is only after completing them that I can work on the release date. I do have a certain target date in mind, and I hope to meet it," says Chandru, who along with actor Upendra, is heading to Dubai for the next set of promotions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director R Chandru Kabzaa
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp