‘Prabhudheva is my inspiration’: Bhushan

He turns hero with Raja Rani Roarer Rocket, which is slated to release this week.

Bhushan, the popular dance choreographer of the Kannada industry

By Express News Service

Bhushan, the popular dance choreographer of the Kannada industry, turns hero with Raja Rani Roarer Rocket. Having choreographed for films starring Shivarajkumar, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ganesh, and Sharan, Bhushan is now taking the acting plunge. In fact, Bhushan had acting aspirations even before becoming a choreographer.

"Coming from a middle-class family, I didn't have any backup. I aimed to become an actor, but I had to plan my career. I took up dance training when I was in college, started performing at Ganeshotsav, and got in as a background dancer in films. I also participated in around 15 reality shows, and have won awards in 10 as a choreographer and contestant. My first song as a film choreographer was Chuttu Chuttu, (Rambo 2), which became a sensational hit. Later I got associated with a good number of films, and got the opportunity to choreograph many top stars," says Bhushan.

The choreographer-turned-actor credits his dancing skills for helping him in his acting.

"Being a dancer, it was easy to express, and I just had to take efforts to ace the dialogue delivery too," says Bhushan, whose Raja Rani Roarer Rocket is billed to be a comedy-drama. Directed by Kempegowda Magadi, the film is set in a rural backdrop and has Maanya playing the female lead.

"I had to go with a simple story to go along with the allotted shoestring budget," says Bhushan, who signed this project even before the pandemic, and the film is seeing the light of day on September 23.

Revealing that his inspiration is Prabhudheva, Bhushan says, "I want to follow Prabhudheva's footsteps and carve a successful career as a choreographer, actor, and I also hope to direct a film someday," he signs off.

