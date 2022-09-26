‘It was a whole new experience for me', says Pavan Wadeyar 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pavan Wadeyar, the director of films like Govindaya Namaha, Googly, Rana Vikrama, Natasarvabhouma, and producer of Dollu was honoured to be part of the Oscars jury held recently. The director, who has been busy with the post-production work of his upcoming film, Raymo, was taken aback when he received an email from the Film Federation of India, requesting him to be part of the 17-member jury.

“Being on this big platform is not a joke. I’m glad that somebody at that level has recognised my work. I considered this invitation an honour. Also, Dollu, my first production venture, has brought me into the limelight,” he says. As a director who would be judging other films, he decided to go with an open mind.

Pavan watched 13 films in different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam Gujarati, Bengali, and one in Dimasa, a popular Assamese dialect. “I looked at every film from every angle – as a viewer, a critic, and a technician. I also got to learn the criteria for a film to be considered for the Oscars. It was a whole new experience for me.

The platform also helped me meet a lot of veterans from different parts of India,” he says. About Chhello Show (Last Film Show, a Gujarati movie directed by Pan Nalin) being the official entry to the Oscars, Pavan says it was a unanimous choice.

“Chello Show has a lot of emotions. The film is a perfect blend of India, and there is hope which makes it appealing,” says Pavan, adding, “All the 13 films, which were part of the selection, were good, but Chello Show stood out.”

BENGALURU: Pavan Wadeyar, the director of films like Govindaya Namaha, Googly, Rana Vikrama, Natasarvabhouma, and producer of Dollu was honoured to be part of the Oscars jury held recently. The director, who has been busy with the post-production work of his upcoming film, Raymo, was taken aback when he received an email from the Film Federation of India, requesting him to be part of the 17-member jury. “Being on this big platform is not a joke. I’m glad that somebody at that level has recognised my work. I considered this invitation an honour. Also, Dollu, my first production venture, has brought me into the limelight,” he says. As a director who would be judging other films, he decided to go with an open mind. Pavan watched 13 films in different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam Gujarati, Bengali, and one in Dimasa, a popular Assamese dialect. “I looked at every film from every angle – as a viewer, a critic, and a technician. I also got to learn the criteria for a film to be considered for the Oscars. It was a whole new experience for me. The platform also helped me meet a lot of veterans from different parts of India,” he says. About Chhello Show (Last Film Show, a Gujarati movie directed by Pan Nalin) being the official entry to the Oscars, Pavan says it was a unanimous choice. “Chello Show has a lot of emotions. The film is a perfect blend of India, and there is hope which makes it appealing,” says Pavan, adding, “All the 13 films, which were part of the selection, were good, but Chello Show stood out.”