Home Entertainment Kannada

‘It was a whole new experience for me', says Pavan Wadeyar 

Director-producer Pavan Wadeyar, who was on the jury for the Oscars, shares his experience

Published: 26th September 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pavan Wadeyar

Pavan Wadeyar.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pavan Wadeyar, the director of films like Govindaya Namaha, Googly, Rana Vikrama, Natasarvabhouma, and producer of Dollu was honoured to be part of the Oscars jury held recently. The director, who has been busy with the post-production work of his upcoming film, Raymo, was taken aback when he received an email from the Film Federation of India, requesting him to be part of the 17-member jury.

“Being on this big platform is not a joke. I’m glad that somebody at that level has recognised my work. I considered this invitation an honour. Also, Dollu, my first production venture, has brought me into the limelight,” he says. As a director who would be judging other films, he decided to go with an open mind.

Pavan watched 13 films in different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam Gujarati, Bengali, and one in Dimasa, a popular Assamese dialect. “I looked at every film from every angle – as a viewer, a critic, and a technician. I also got to learn the criteria for a film to be considered for the Oscars. It was a whole new experience for me.

The platform also helped me meet a lot of veterans from different parts of India,” he says. About Chhello Show (Last Film Show, a Gujarati movie directed by Pan Nalin) being the official entry to the Oscars, Pavan says it was a unanimous choice.

“Chello Show has a lot of emotions. The film is a perfect blend of India, and there is hope which makes it appealing,” says Pavan, adding, “All the 13 films, which were part of the selection, were good, but Chello Show stood out.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pavan Wadeyar Film Federation of India
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp