Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara' to release in 250-plus theatres across Karnataka

Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated film, Kantara, is set to hit the screens on September 30. There is a good pre-release buzz for the film, which comes from the stables of Rishab, known for his works in Kirik Party and Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, among other films.

Kantara will release in over 250 theatres across Karnataka, and will simultaneously open in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, and Australia among other places globally. Apart from the global release plans, Kantara, backed by Hombale Films, will also have premiere shows in Kochi, Kasargod, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The Rishab Shetty directorial, which is certified U/A, touches upon the man and nature conflict, and is deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of coastal Karnataka. With music by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap, Kantara stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

