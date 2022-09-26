Vijay Jagadal’s Rupayi aiming November release

By Express News Service

Billed to be a unique script revolving around relationships and the need for money, Rupayi stars Krishi Thapanda , Ya shwik, Chandana Raghavendra , Rama Chandan, and Pramod Shetty as the leads. Vijay, who has penned the story of Rupayi, will also appear in a pivotal character. The film, which brings in elements of humour, romance, and action, has music by Anand Rajavirkam. The first track, Kareyade, was released recently and has received positive responses. Backed by Manjunath M and Harish BK, Rupayi has national award-winner Vikram Mor choreographing the action stunts for the film. The film’s cinematography is handled by RD Nagarjun.