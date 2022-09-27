Home Entertainment Kannada

Anuskha Kaushik to star in Raveena Tandon starrer Patna Shukla

She noted that even when she was not sure if she could do justice to the role, the makers were confident about her.

Published: 27th September 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Anushka Kaushik. (Photo | Anushka Kaushik Instagram)

Anushka Kaushik. (Photo | Anushka Kaushik Instagram)

By Express News Service

Anushka Kaushik, who was last seen in the web series Ghar Waapsi and Crash Course, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Raveena Tandon starrer Patna Shukla. The actor revealed that she had put extra effort to learn Bhojpuri. She noted that even when she was not sure if she could do justice to the role, the makers were confident about her.

“They said that they have seen me doing different characters and they are sure that I can pull off this dialect as well. Yet, I asked them for a day during which I watched a lot of Bhojpuri content to prepare, and then gave the audition,” she said.

Speaking about the character, Anushka said it is a role parallel to Raveena Tandon. “I have never been a part of any story set in Patna or even visited the city, but I know to prepare for this role, I would love to go there. The journey of this character is very different, yet it still has some relatability with the real Anushka.” The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Jatin Goswami. The film is set to release next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Kaushik Patna Shukla Raveena Tandon
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp