'Totapuri is a serious topic, sensitively threaded with elements of comedy and love'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva is one of the most in-demand actors, who is busy with back-toback projects. However, the actor was offered 'Totapuri' right after her silver screen debut with Suni’s 'Bazaar'. “While making a transition from small screen to films, I was looking to do unconventional roles, and after a long wait, I was offered a good character in Vijaya Prasad directorial,” says Aditi, who is looking forward to watching herself on the silver screen, this Friday.

“The director had called me for an audition. He did not narrate the story, nor gave a brief about my role. He just wanted me to give a test shoot and check whether I could fit in the character. Fortunately, I got selected and only then I was narrated the story, and my character. He then gave me a week to get a hangover of playing the role of a Muslim girl, and he picked up the apt gestures, that were carried through the film."

Aditi calls Totapuri a peculiar subject. “Irrespective of which religion we belong, and customs, we follow and practise, we are just human and the humanity that lies within unites us. The good and bad we do is not decided based on religion; peaceful coexistence is above everything.

Though this is a serious topic, it is sensitively threaded with elements of comedy and love, making it a commercial entertainer, underlined with a strong message.” Vijaya Prasad, who is a good story writer, has got the best out of his cast. “Actors Jaggesh, Suman Ranganath, Veena Sunder, Dattana can balance between humour and serious scenes, and they are put together for a meaningful film,” she says. What does the title mean to her? “In my opinion, Totapuri is a favourite fruit, which has a mix of sweet, sour and bitter tastes. It is mixed with salt and spice before consumption, that’s the essence of Vijaya Prasad’s story. Jaggesh plays the lead and is a tailor, who is famous for totapuri design.

I play a Muslim girl working in a bank, who lives with a big family, runs the mango business and specialised in Totapuri. It is a catchy title that also adds value to the film,” she says. She calls Vijaya Prasad an amazing soul, who gives equal treatment to actors and junior artists. One of the very few directors, who has an understanding of the local language. Though he comes across as a filmmaker with a good sense of humour, especially with the dialogues, and the characterisation, he brings in. But on the sets, he is very serious, very mature. His films promise quality entertainment, and a social message,” she says. Aditi on sharing screen space opposite Jaggesh. “The director is known for bringing in unconventional combinations, and unique subjects. Working with a senior actor like Jaggesh is a valuable addition to my career,” she signs off.

Aditi Prabhudeva is one of the most in-demand actors, who is busy with back-toback projects. However, the actor was offered 'Totapuri' right after her silver screen debut with Suni’s 'Bazaar'. “While making a transition from small screen to films, I was looking to do unconventional roles, and after a long wait, I was offered a good character in Vijaya Prasad directorial,” says Aditi, who is looking forward to watching herself on the silver screen, this Friday. “The director had called me for an audition. He did not narrate the story, nor gave a brief about my role. He just wanted me to give a test shoot and check whether I could fit in the character. Fortunately, I got selected and only then I was narrated the story, and my character. He then gave me a week to get a hangover of playing the role of a Muslim girl, and he picked up the apt gestures, that were carried through the film." Aditi calls Totapuri a peculiar subject. “Irrespective of which religion we belong, and customs, we follow and practise, we are just human and the humanity that lies within unites us. The good and bad we do is not decided based on religion; peaceful coexistence is above everything. Though this is a serious topic, it is sensitively threaded with elements of comedy and love, making it a commercial entertainer, underlined with a strong message.” Vijaya Prasad, who is a good story writer, has got the best out of his cast. “Actors Jaggesh, Suman Ranganath, Veena Sunder, Dattana can balance between humour and serious scenes, and they are put together for a meaningful film,” she says. What does the title mean to her? “In my opinion, Totapuri is a favourite fruit, which has a mix of sweet, sour and bitter tastes. It is mixed with salt and spice before consumption, that’s the essence of Vijaya Prasad’s story. Jaggesh plays the lead and is a tailor, who is famous for totapuri design. I play a Muslim girl working in a bank, who lives with a big family, runs the mango business and specialised in Totapuri. It is a catchy title that also adds value to the film,” she says. She calls Vijaya Prasad an amazing soul, who gives equal treatment to actors and junior artists. One of the very few directors, who has an understanding of the local language. Though he comes across as a filmmaker with a good sense of humour, especially with the dialogues, and the characterisation, he brings in. But on the sets, he is very serious, very mature. His films promise quality entertainment, and a social message,” she says. Aditi on sharing screen space opposite Jaggesh. “The director is known for bringing in unconventional combinations, and unique subjects. Working with a senior actor like Jaggesh is a valuable addition to my career,” she signs off.