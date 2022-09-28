Home Entertainment Kannada

I’m a Kannadiga, and happy to debut in Sandalwood: Zaid Khan

The first film of Zaid Khan produced by Tilakraj Ballal will be dubbed and released in multiple languages.

Tilakraj Ballal, Arbaaz Khan, Zaid Khan, Ravichandran, Sonal Monteiro, Achyuth Kumar and director Jayathirtha Jayanna.

Zaid Khan’s launch pad, Banaras directed by Jayathirtha Jayanna is all geared for a theatrical release on November 4, and their makers released the film’s trailer on Monday, at the grand event, which was graced by Crazy Star Ravichandran, and Bollywood actor and producer, Arbaaz Khan with the cast of the film, including Achyuth Kumar, Sujay Shastry and crew in presence.

The first film of Zaid Khan produced by Tilakraj Ballal will be dubbed and released in multiple languages. Banaras was billed as a love story so far, but the team surprised everyone with the trailer by revealing that it is also a timetravel film featuring Zaid Khan as an astronaut. The romantic drama is also a science fictional story with a time-loop concept.

“Time travel is less explored in Indian cinema, and I’m glad to have attempted it in Banaras,” mentioned Jayathirtha, who also explained that the title matches the story as it is shot in the backdrop of Kashi and has a philosophical and divine touch. “We have shot 90% of the film in Banaras. The city is the soul of our script.” Producer Tilak shared that Banaras is an out-of-the-box film and its content has a universal appeal.

Zaid Khan stated that he was offered projects in Bollywood, but he preferred to start his career with a Kannada film. “I’m a Kannadiga, and my dream was to debut in Sandalwood and continue to work in this industry.” Sonal Monteiro, who was happy to star alongside Zaid Khan said, he is one of the best co-stars she has worked with, and Banaras will be her first Pan-India project. Advaitha Gurumurthy has handled the cinematography, and Ajaneesh B Loknath has scored the music for Banaras.

