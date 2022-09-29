Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Kantara is a film that should be told to our future generation’

...says Rishab Shetty, as he talks about his upcoming directorial Kantara, which has a legendary canvas mounted on a rooted story and yet has a universal appeal

Published: 29th September 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty

By Express News Service

Whether  as a director or as an actor, Rishab Shetty has always strived to step out of his comfort zone. The filmmaker, who spoke to CE ahead of the release of his upcoming directorial, Kantara, asserted that he is a person who does not believe in ‘Luck by Chance’, and rather enjoys going that extra mile, and giving his maximum effort while leaving the result to take its own course.

“There is no such thing as a comfort zone in life. A comfort zone is an addiction, it is not a necessity. Lately, I’ve realised that nothing has come easy to me. At one point, I started enjoying swimming against the tide,” says Rishab, who has once again explored themes of human-nature conflict through his film. Rishab’s inspiration to tell the story of Kantara came to him right in his hometown (Keradi) during the middle of the Covid lockdown. “It all happened during a conversation with a boy living in the village when he happened to share an incident about his father.

The conflict between the inhabitants and forest officers that took place in the ’90s caught my interest. The one-line grew out of that and then we developed the characters and story around that.” Even though the film is designed to evoke senses of mystique, thrill, and unpredictability, what captivates Rishab the most is the film’s emotional core.

“It is a film from our land, from our roots, stories that are heard through generations, untapped and deeply rooted to our culture,” says Rishab, who believes that the more regional a story, the more global it can get. He further adds that the film is for children as well. Kantara is a dandakathe (a legendary story), and my intention is that such stories should be passed down to the new generations.

The film makes for a commercial entertainer with action, comedy, romance, thriller elements, and more. Despite all that, the film still aims to give a better understanding of folklore, traditions, and culture. Produced by Vijay Kirangandur’s Hombale Films, Kantara consists of an ensemble cast that has Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles. As a director, actor, and writer, Rishab Shetty effortlessly juggles a multitude of responsibilities, when asked about how he manages to do that, he replies, “I won’t be able to achieve anything if I think I can do all of this alone. I have a dedicated team of technicians and professionals who help execute my vision. I want to share the credit with all of them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kantara Rishab Shetty Luck by chance
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp