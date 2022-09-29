'Kantara is different from KGF '

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Hombale Films banner, known for producing films like the KGF franchise, is gearing up for the release of Kantara on September 30. Besides directing the film, Shetty also plays the lead role in Kantara, which captures the spirit and culture of the coastal belt. While there are expectations on the banner to release more pan-India films, the producer reveals that they have now decided to release Kantara in multiple languages.

“This is because the distinct storyline of the film will surely intrigue the fans globally,” Vijay says. On the other hand, he also asserts that Kantara’s genre is different from that of their previous film KGF. “While KGF was set in the backdrop of a gold mine, Kantara is an ecological drama set in the rural hinterland. The film reflects on the sacred customs, traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets of rugged yet alluring terrains of Coastal Karnataka,” he adds.

He futher says that the eerily breathtaking visuals interwoven with fast cuts will incite suspense. That apart, the story also has elements of folklore and explores love and drama angles. According to Vijay, “the content is the king,” and once he locks the project, he lets the director take the complete creative liberty to work on the film. And he is not the one who would interfere in daily developments concerning the shooting. Speaking about Shetty, Vijay says, “He is a National Award winner! I need not say much about him. Rishab is an artist who is very passionate about cinema. Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, which he directed and starred in, became a cult classic.

And everyone will get to witness a new side of him in Kantara,” he adds. Meanwhile, spilling beans about the slew of much - anticipated projects of Hombale films, Vijay says that the shoot for the Prabhas- starrer Salaar is underway, and they have planned to shoot abroad. “Srimurali- starr e r Bagheera i s also currently on floors. We do have three more untitled films starting this year and altogether we have14 films in the pipeline. We hope to begin shooting for a new pan-India project from next year onwards,” he signs off.

