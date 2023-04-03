'Shivaji Surathkal' trailer is out; Ramesh Aravind is back as the ace detective

By Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind turned out to be our own version of Sherlock Holmes in Akash Srivatsa's Shivaji Surathkal (2020). Now, the actor and director are back with the second installment, which revolves around the mysterious case of Mayavi.

Ahead of the film's release on April 14, the makers released the film's trailer on Saturday, and it has been getting an overwhelming response. The film shows us the family side of Shivaji Surathkal, who had lost his wife Janani (Radhika Narayan) and is happy to spend time with his young daughter Chukki alias Siri Surathkal. In this case, he finds there is a connection between the victim, the murderer, and himself.

Joining Ramesh Aravind is Meghana Goankar, who instructs Shivaji to handle the case. With a background score by Judah Sandy, the cinematography is by Guruprasad MD.

In a previous interaction with CE, Akash said Shivaji Surathkal 2 will be a personal and professional roller coaster ride for the ace detective and it will take everything he considers dear to win the case. Shivaji Surathkal will be distributed by KRG Studios, features Sangeetha Sringeri in a special song and stars Raghu Ramanakoppa and Vidya Murthy in pivotal roles.

