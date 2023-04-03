Sudeep breaks his silence about his next; announces three projects

By Express News Service

Post the release of Vikrant Rona, Sudeep has been taking time to announce his next project, and fans have been asking for an update about the same. Finally, Sudeep broke his silence and wrote a note explaining his plans, and future projects.

Explaining that he is aware of the tweets and memes doing the rounds about Kichcha 46, Sudeep shared that this was his first break in his career. “After Vikrant Rona, I needed a break. Being a part of Bigg Boss (OTT and TV) and the film was tough due to Covid and the long schedules.

The best way to enjoy my leisure time was to do something that made me happy,” mentioned Sudeep, who added that he finds relaxation in playing Cricket, and enjoyed spending time with KCC and KB, which gave him a good break. Sudeep mentions that he and his team were simultaneously working on the scripts.

"Discussions and meetings about various projects were part of my life, Preparations are underway for all three scripts, which demanded a huge amount of homework. The respective teams are working hard. It will be officially announced soon. With love and hugs to you," his note read.

Digging a little deep into the projects, we learned that the lineup includes a project with Kabali producer, Kalaipuli S Thanu, and buzz is that the actor has given a go-ahead to debutant director Vijay, and in all likelihood, this will be his 46th project.

However, a confirmation about this Kannada-Tamil bilingual is awaited. Sudeep’s other project is a film with Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari, which is titled Billa Ranga Baadshah. An announcement of this was made by the actor as well as the director, and preparations are underway. Sudeep has also given the green signal to director Nanda Kishore and director Venkat Prabhu.

There were also reports of the actor collaborating on a project with Lyca Productions. This apart, the actor, who is a notable director, plans to helm a project soon and also talked about directing Salman Khan. We will have to wait and watch which of these projects turns into Kichcha 46.

