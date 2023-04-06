Prajwal Devaraj to debut in Telugu with 'NRI'

By Express News Service

Apart from Veeram, Prajwal Devaraj has completed shooting for Gana and wrapped up his other project Mafia, which is now in the post-production stage. He also has another project with Mafia director Lohith H, which is currently on floors and he plays a pivotal role in Tatsma Tatbava.

Meanwhile, Prajwal also gearing up to debut in a new language. The actor, who is in his 16th year of film journey and predominantly working in Kannada films will now be making his debut in Telugu. Titled NRI, the Telugu film will mark the directorial debut of Venu, and the film in all likelihood will take off in September. What took the actor such a long time?

“When an actor already has an image, and people loves him in a certain way, I think he should be extremely careful in how he projects himself in another industry. I did get a couple of offers but did not materialise. But the story of NRI penned by Venu what caught my attention. This director has had expreince of working under RB Choudary banner as an associate and co-director. This will be an interesting debut for me in Telugu, and for the director.”

About how the production house chose him for project, and he says,. “I was curious to know, why I was chosen for this role, when I was told by the makers, they saw my film, Inspector Vikram, and were keen to cast me for NRI.” The film will be reportedly made only in Telugu and will be dubbed into other languages later.

