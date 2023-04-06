Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Ramachari 2.0 is a science-fiction film’, says actor Thej

Ramachari 2.0, which stars Kaustuba Mani as the female lead, also has Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vijay Chendoor, Sparsha Rekha, and Chandana playing important roles.

Published: 06th April 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Thej

Actor Thej

By Express News Service

Thej, who made a strong debut with Rewind, is back with his second outing, Ramachari 2.0. The scientist-turned-filmmaker shares a few details about his next, which is slated to hit the screens on April 7.

“We already have Nagarahavu’s Ramachari and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari too. My Ramachari 2.0 is a science fiction film that is about the titular character, an intellectual, who is the grandson of a popular personality named Ramachari in Chitradurga. How the younger Ramachari discovers his bloodline and controls the future using the law of lineage and karma form the crux of this film,” says Thej, who is also playing Ramachari in this film. 

Ramachari 2.0, which stars Kaustuba Mani as the female lead, also has Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vijay Chendoor, Sparsha Rekha, and Chandana playing important roles. With Thej also taking up the responsibilities of a producer, the film has music scored by Pradyoth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thej Ramachari 2.0
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp