‘Ramachari 2.0 is a science-fiction film’, says actor Thej

By Express News Service

Thej, who made a strong debut with Rewind, is back with his second outing, Ramachari 2.0. The scientist-turned-filmmaker shares a few details about his next, which is slated to hit the screens on April 7.

“We already have Nagarahavu’s Ramachari and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari too. My Ramachari 2.0 is a science fiction film that is about the titular character, an intellectual, who is the grandson of a popular personality named Ramachari in Chitradurga. How the younger Ramachari discovers his bloodline and controls the future using the law of lineage and karma form the crux of this film,” says Thej, who is also playing Ramachari in this film.

Ramachari 2.0, which stars Kaustuba Mani as the female lead, also has Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vijay Chendoor, Sparsha Rekha, and Chandana playing important roles. With Thej also taking up the responsibilities of a producer, the film has music scored by Pradyoth.

