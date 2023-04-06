Home Entertainment Kannada

'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye' title case: Court rules in favour of Ramya

The Raj B Shetty directorial is now in the post-production phase, and the makers are planning to announce the release date soon

Published: 06th April 2023

By Express News Service

For weeks now, actor Ramya’s maiden production, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, directed by Raj B Shetty, was facing a title row, which finally has reached a resolution.

The city civil court ruled in favour of Ramya’s Apple Box Studios and allowed her to use the title for the film. Earlier, filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu had appealed to the court to disallow Ramya from using the title and received a stay order, which was now lifted by the Court. 

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, billed as a romantic drama, and stars Siri Ravikumar opposite Raj B Shetty, is currently in the post-production phase. The makers are discussing the release strategy with the first copy expected to be ready by April 15. 

Apart from Raj and Siri, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye also stars Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, Rekha Kudligi, Sneha Sharma, JP Thumminad, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in pivotal roles. The film has music by Midhun Mukundan, while Praveen Shriyan shoulders the dual responsibility of cinematographer and editor.

