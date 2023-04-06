Yuvarajkumar to start shooting for 'Yuva' on April 9

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yuvarajkumar launch vehicle, Yuva, bankrolled by Hombale Films has been creating a buzz since the time of its announcement, The title of the film was announced on March 3 along with a teaser. According to our source close to the film unit, the team is all set to kickstart shooting on April 9.

The youthful commercial entertainer is directed by Santhosh Ananddram, (Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Raajakumara, and Yuvarathna) and the makers are coming up with a large set in Bengaluru.

‘High octane action on the way’, says the director, who is all set to begin filming with a stunt sequence. The film will have Kantara heroine, Sapthami Gowda, paired with Yuvarajkumar. Apart from the two lead actors, the makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast.

Vijay Kiragandur, who has previously produced pan-India films like KGF and Kantara is bankrolling the project, which has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Sreesha Kuduvalli.

