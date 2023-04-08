Naina Sarwar makes a mark in all South Indian languages

By Express News Service

Naina Sarwar, who made her debut with the Kannada film, Bettanagere, and followed it up with Kolara and Ooty, is happy to have come a full circle in the South. She has worked in Tamil (Adra Machan Visilu, Kolanji), and is awaiting the release of her maiden Telugu (Suryapet Junction) film, and her first Malayalam film(Kajuraho Dreams).

While Suryapet Junction, which stars Eswar and Abhimanyu Singh, is expected to release sometime this month, Kajuraho Dreams, which is now in the post-production phase. The actor, who is currently in a good space, says it is a dream for every female actor to expand her horizons in as many languages as possible.

“Today, there are no boundaries between industries, and this has only given us more scope to pick up good subjects and roles,” says the actor, who feels working in each language has been a different experience.

“For an actor, the process of facing the camera will be the same. It is the team, the atmosphere, and the project that makes all the difference,” she says.

Naina Sarwar is also in the process of finalising more projects in the South Indian languages. “I also have a Kannada film, titled Kanmani, starring Srinagar Kitty as the lead. The project is on floors, and we are awaiting the completion of shooting,” says Naina.

