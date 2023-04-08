Sudeep completes shooting his portions for Rajeev's Usire Usire

By Express News Service

Kichcha Sudeep appears in a cameo in Bigg Boss contestant Rajeev’s upcoming film, 'Usire Usire', which is directed by CM Vijay. Sudeep recently filmed his portions for the film, which is currently in the last phase of shooting. While the details of the role haven’t been released yet, a few pictures from the sets were shared by the makers.

Backed by Pradeep Yadav’s Gombe banner, 'Usire Usire' has cinematography by Manu and music by Vivek Chakraborty. Apart from Rajeev, 'Usire Usire' also stars Shrijitha Nayaki. Tara, Suchendra Prasad, Rajesh Nataranga, Ali, Brahmanandam, Sadhukokila, Devaraj, Manju Pavagada, Jagappa, Shiva, and Sushmita.

