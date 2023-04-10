Shooting for Tridevi took me back to Moggina Manasu days: Shubha Poonja  

By Express News Service

Shubha Poonja, who marked her debut with the multistarrer Moggina Manasu (2008), is happy that her next film, Tridevi is also a multi-starrer.

“Content is a priority, and films with multiple stars help to highlight our performance. Tridevi, which also stars Sandhya and Jyotsna, was mostly filmed inside the woods of Wayanad and Coorg, and the experience while shooting for this film, took me back to my Moggina Manasu days,” says Shubha, who also thanked Ashwin Mathrew for giving her the opportunity.

“With Ashwin behind the camera, the entire team was on the run, and he made sure to take out the required performances from all of us. The film explores the adventurous trip of the three girls and the consequences they face after entering the forest.”

Fedel Ashok and Kununmani Kumar have handled the music and cinematography, respectively.

Shubha Poonja, who marked her debut with the multistarrer Moggina Manasu (2008), is happy that her next film, Tridevi is also a multi-starrer. “Content is a priority, and films with multiple stars help to highlight our performance. Tridevi, which also stars Sandhya and Jyotsna, was mostly filmed inside the woods of Wayanad and Coorg, and the experience while shooting for this film, took me back to my Moggina Manasu days,” says Shubha, who also thanked Ashwin Mathrew for giving her the opportunity. “With Ashwin behind the camera, the entire team was on the run, and he made sure to take out the required performances from all of us. The film explores the adventurous trip of the three girls and the consequences they face after entering the forest.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fedel Ashok and Kununmani Kumar have handled the music and cinematography, respectively.