Cockroach Sudhi turns hero

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sudhi, popularly known as Cockroach Sudhi, is all set to try his luck as a hero. The actor, who has appeared as a character artiste, particularly in the negative shade, will be playing the lead in Nataraj’s upcoming film. This will be the sophomore project of Nataraj, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed film, Wheel Chair Romeo.

Sudhi, who is currently in Gajendra Gada shooting for Nataraj’s film, expressed his excitement about turning hero for not just one but two projects, which are both on floors. “I will also be seen as the lead hero in lyricist-turned-director Raghavendra Kamath’s film. Both are crime-based subjects, and I will be juggling between these two projects,” says Sudhi, adding, “Two more directors have approached me with lead roles, and the discussions are on.”

Talking about his journey from a signboard artist to a lead hero, Sudhi says, “My breakthrough role came in Suri’s Tagaru, which also gave me the moniker of Cockroach Sudhi. Post Tagaru, I worked in 30-odd films, as a character actor and a villain. My role as Savitri in Duniya Vijay’s Salaga got me popularity, and even Nataraj’s film where I play the hero,” he says.

Sudhi will be seen in pivotal roles in Upendra’s UI, Maadeva starring Vinod Prabhakar, and Racer. The actor asserts that the story is the hero, and he is just the lead character in Nataraj’s film. “At any cost, I will not give up on playing character roles as that is my bread and butter,” he states, adding,

“I never knew that I would act, and it was not my dream or passion. Destiny brought me here. Fortunately, filmmakers like Suri, and Duniya Vijay changed my destiny in the cinema industry, and helped me get where I am today,” he says.

