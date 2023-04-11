Home Entertainment Kannada

Cockroach Sudhi turns hero

The film will be directed by Wheel Chair Romeo director Nataraj, and the actor asserts that he will not give up on playing character roles

Published: 11th April 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Cockroach Sudhi. (Credits | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sudhi, popularly known as Cockroach Sudhi, is all set to try his luck as a hero. The actor, who has appeared as a character artiste, particularly in the negative shade, will be playing the lead in Nataraj’s upcoming film. This will be the sophomore project of Nataraj, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed film, Wheel Chair Romeo. 

Sudhi, who is currently in Gajendra Gada shooting for Nataraj’s film, expressed his excitement about turning hero for not just one but two projects, which are both on floors. “I will also be seen as the lead hero in lyricist-turned-director Raghavendra Kamath’s film. Both are crime-based subjects, and I will be juggling between these two projects,” says Sudhi, adding, “Two more directors have approached me with lead roles, and the discussions are on.”

Talking about his journey from a signboard artist to a lead hero, Sudhi says, “My breakthrough role came in Suri’s Tagaru, which also gave me the moniker of Cockroach Sudhi. Post Tagaru, I worked in  30-odd films, as a character actor and a villain. My role as Savitri in Duniya Vijay’s Salaga got me popularity, and even Nataraj’s film where I play the hero,” he says.

Sudhi will be seen in pivotal roles in Upendra’s UI, Maadeva starring Vinod Prabhakar, and Racer. The actor asserts that the story is the hero, and he is just the lead character in Nataraj’s film. “At any cost, I will not give up on playing character roles as that is my bread and butter,” he states, adding,

“I never knew that I would act, and it was not my dream or passion. Destiny brought me here. Fortunately, filmmakers like Suri, and Duniya Vijay changed my destiny in the cinema industry, and helped me get where I am today,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cockroach Sudhi
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp