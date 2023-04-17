Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s next titled 'Ravike Prasanga'

By Express News Service

Director Santhosh Kondenkeri has finalised the title for his next. The poster of the film, titled Ravike Prasanga, was launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar recently, and the makers released an intriguing title teaser on Saturday.

Set in the backdrop of Dakshina Kannada, the film is a courtroom drama that revolves around the protagonist Sanvi, who is looking for a groom and gets an NRI proposal for marriage. However, the twists come when she goes to the tailor to get a designer blouse stitched, and the two land up in court. What follows is a humorous roller coaster of events,” says the filmmaker.

Ravike Prasanga’s story and dialogues are penned by Santhosh’s wife, Pavana, and will be the solo lead debut of noted teleserial actor and Bigg Boss contestant Geetha Bharathi Bhat. The film also has Suman Ranganath appearing as a judge, and Rakesh Maiyya as the lawyer. The film is expected to hit the screens this June.

With Sampath Maithria playing the tailor’s role, Padmaja Rao, Krishna Murhti Kaatar, Praveen Atharva, Raghu Padeshwar, Kushi Achar, and Rahu Padeshwar, among others will also be part of the cast. Ravike Prasanga made under Drusti Media and Productions, has Vinay Sharma scoring the music, and will have cinematography by Muralidhar N.



