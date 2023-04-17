Home Entertainment Kannada

Geetha Bharathi Bhat’s next titled 'Ravike Prasanga'

The title of director Santhosh Kondenkeri’s dramedy was launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar

Published: 17th April 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Director Santhosh Kondenkeri has finalised the title for his next. The poster of the film, titled Ravike Prasanga, was launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar recently, and the makers released an intriguing title teaser on Saturday.

Set in the backdrop of Dakshina Kannada, the film is a courtroom drama that revolves around the protagonist Sanvi, who is looking for a groom and gets an NRI proposal for marriage. However, the twists come when she goes to the tailor to get a designer blouse stitched, and the two land up in court. What follows is a humorous roller coaster of events,” says the filmmaker. 

Ravike Prasanga’s story and dialogues are penned by Santhosh’s wife, Pavana, and will be the solo lead debut of noted teleserial actor and Bigg Boss contestant Geetha Bharathi Bhat. The film also has Suman Ranganath appearing as a judge, and Rakesh Maiyya as the lawyer. The film is expected to hit the screens this June. 

With Sampath Maithria playing the tailor’s role, Padmaja Rao, Krishna Murhti Kaatar, Praveen Atharva, Raghu Padeshwar, Kushi Achar, and Rahu Padeshwar, among others will also be part of the cast.  Ravike Prasanga made under Drusti Media and Productions, has Vinay Sharma scoring the music, and will have cinematography by Muralidhar N.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravike Prasanga Geetha Bharathi Bhat Santhosh Kondenkeri
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp