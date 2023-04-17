I prefer playing substantial roles: Mayuri Nataraja

By Express News Service

Mayuri Nataraja, who was recently seen in Gurudev Hoysala, is the latest to join the cast of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. Directed by Chandrajith Belliappa, the film is backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios. Actors Vihaan Gowda and Ankita Amar have already been announced as part of the cast.

Mayuri has almost completed filming her portions for Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, and the team believes the role will be talked about after release. Talking about her role, Mayuri says, “My role as Radha comes as a major turning point in the film giving the plot an interesting twist.”

The actor is candid about enjoying being cast in pivotal roles. “I prefer playing roles that offer something substantial to the story,” says the biotechnology student, who took a break from her line of work, and when she got an opportunity to take a plunge in films.

“I enjoyed my 9 to 5 job, and I am equally enjoying facing the camera,” says Mayuri, adding, “I would take up any character that I can connect with. I’m not in a hurry to do films nor am I doing projects just to keep myself busy. I just want to do quality stuff,” she says.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is billed as a poetic tale of romance that intends to celebrate unconditional love. The makers revealed that the film will capture the essence of yesterday’s romance, the relevance of today’s love, and the perpetual nature of love that can stand the test of the future.

The film’s music is by Gagan Baderia, and DOP Srivathsan Selvarajan handles the cinematography.



